1.5 million cans of emergency water donated to US volunteer fire departments by Anheuser-Busch

OCALA, Fla. — Anheuser-Busch and Tri-Eagle Sales, in partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council, are delivering more than 2,352 cans of emergency drinking water to Fanning Springs Fire Rescue.

The effort aims to equip local volunteer firefighters with vital resources ahead of the annual summer wildfire season, rather than waiting for a disaster to occur.

This broader donation effort by Anheuser-Busch will see 1.5 million cans of emergency drinking water distributed to more than 630 volunteer fire departments across 45 states. The initiative recognizes that nearly 65% of firefighters in the U.S. are volunteers, often operating with limited budgets for essential supplies.

The emergency drinking water is produced and canned by Anheuser-Busch breweries. Specifically, the breweries in Cartersville, Ga., and Fort Collins, Colorado, periodically pause their beer production each year to create this emergency supply.

Since 1988, Anheuser-Busch has donated more than 100 million cans of clean drinking water to U.S. communities impacted by natural disasters and other crises.

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