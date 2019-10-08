  • 15-year-old girl, her baby reported missing from Deltona, deputies say

    By: Kelly Healey

    DELTONA, Fla. - A 15-year-old girl from Deltona and her 11-month-old daughter have been missing for more than a week, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

     

    Deputies said they believe Diana Rodriguez ran away from home, taking her 11-month-old daughter with her.

     

    “The family of Diana Rodriguez discovered her and her daughter Daniela missing from their home on Normandy Boulevard, Deltona, last Monday (Sept. 30), before school,” a news release said.

     

    Deputies said Rodriguez left through her bedroom window, and that her family believes she ran away because her cellphone was taken away.

     

    “Sheriff’s deputies have been working along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to locate Diana and Daniela and ensure their safety and well-being,” the release said.

     

    Rodriguez is between 4 feet, 10 inches and 5 feet tall, weighing about 120 pounds.

     

    Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

