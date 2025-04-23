15-year-old missing in Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee police have reported a missing teenager.

Police say Christ-Clara Charles, 15, was last seen Tuesday at Ocoee High School, but she did not get on the bus home.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a sprayground bookbag. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and around 120 pounds. She has black and red braids and sometimes wears glasses.

Christ-Clara also goes by “Clara.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Ocoee police at 407-905-3160.

