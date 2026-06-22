150-acre burn planned in Volusia County for ecosystem management

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 150-acre prescribed burn is taking place Monday in Volusia County, and officials said smoke may drift into the Lake Harney Woods area.

The controlled burn is expected to start around 10 a.m. at the Colbert-Cameron Mitigation Bank.

The burn area is directly south of where Dragonfly Run meets Wild Pine Road, Shellcracker Road and Blackberry Road, according to officials.

Hunter Envy prescribed burn area

Seminole County Fire Department said the burn is not affiliated with its agency.

Officials said smoke was expected to move west before shifting north later in the day, which could send smoke into the Lake Harney Woods area.

Drivers who encounter smoke are asked to slow down, use headlights and leave extra space between vehicles.

Officials said people should call 911 only if they see an active column of smoke or flames outside the designated burn area, or if they believe there is an emergency.

The burn manager said prescribed fire is being used as a land management tool and that the mitigation bank is required to use prescribed fire to help support ecosystem management.

The manager said drought conditions earlier this spring have affected burn rotations, and crews are working to complete burns when weather conditions allow.

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