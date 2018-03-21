  • 16 people left homeless after fire tears through Kissimmee apartments

    By: Monique Valdes , Johny Fernandez

    Updated:

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A fire tore through a Kissimmee apartment building Wednesday, forcing more than a dozen people out of their homes. 

    Officials with the Kissimmee Fire Department said the two-alarm fire broke out about 11 a.m. at the Goldelm at Valencian apartments on Donegan Avenue. 

    Related Headlines

    Eight units caught fire, displacing 16 people. 

    Mario Fernandez and his family had to leave their apartment across the building that caught fire because of the heavy smoke. 

    “I woke up and took my brother and I ran out. I saw the building in front of us and it was all smoking,” he said. 

    The Kissimmee Fire Department chief said the strong winds caused the fire to spread quickly. 

    Firefighters said no one was inside the apartment units during the fire. 

    Donegan Avenue was closed between John Young Parkway and Thacker avenue as crews worked to put out the flames. 

    Drivers were asked to avoid the area.  

    No injuries have been reported.

    Residents said they’re glad no one was hurt, but they have questions about the cause and if it’s connected to another fire that happened last year.


     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    16 people left homeless after fire tears through Kissimmee apartments

  • Headline Goes Here

    Object found at Titusville H.S. designed to 'simulate an explosive…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Liquidation sales go into effect for most U.S. Toys "R" Us stores

  • Headline Goes Here

    Prosecution to wrap up case in Pulse shooting trial

  • Headline Goes Here

    Heightened wildfire risk: Floridians urged to take caution