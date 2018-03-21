0 16 people left homeless after fire tears through Kissimmee apartments

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A fire tore through a Kissimmee apartment building Wednesday, forcing more than a dozen people out of their homes.

Officials with the Kissimmee Fire Department said the two-alarm fire broke out about 11 a.m. at the Goldelm at Valencian apartments on Donegan Avenue.

Eight units caught fire, displacing 16 people.

Mario Fernandez and his family had to leave their apartment across the building that caught fire because of the heavy smoke.

“I woke up and took my brother and I ran out. I saw the building in front of us and it was all smoking,” he said.

The Kissimmee Fire Department chief said the strong winds caused the fire to spread quickly.

Firefighters said no one was inside the apartment units during the fire.

Donegan Avenue was closed between John Young Parkway and Thacker avenue as crews worked to put out the flames.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Residents said they’re glad no one was hurt, but they have questions about the cause and if it’s connected to another fire that happened last year.





