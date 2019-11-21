16-year-old arrested after bringing gun to high school, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old Belleview High School student was arrested after he brought a gun on campus, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they received a tip from a school administrator
The administrator showed a video to deputies of the student in class showing a weapon that was in a backpack.
School resource deputies were able to identify the student from the video by a tattoo on his wrist that could be seen when he was pulling a pistol out of his backpack and putting it back in.
School Resource Deputy David Hancock and School Resource Deputy Curtis Jernigan made contact with the student and isolated him.
The student then told deputies the gun was in his car and provided them his key.
Deputies said they searched the car and found the gun.
When the student was taken into custody, he told deputies they should have shot him and that he wanted to die, according to a report.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said it believes this is an isolated incident.
The student was taken into custody and was charged with possession of a weapon within 1,000 feet of a school property.
