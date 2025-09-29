16-year-old driver in stolen car crashes into Florida building after 100 mph I-4 pursuit

SANFORD, Fla. — A high-speed chase involving a stolen blue Hyundai sedan ended with a crash into a building and the arrest of the 16-year-old driver early on Monday morning.

The vehicle, which had fled from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, was traveling westbound on Interstate 4 when FHP Units spotted it.

The two units attempted to stop the car, which reached speeds of up to 100 MPH before crashing into a building at 1028 W Michigan Street.

The Sanford Regional Communications Center issued a Be On The Lookout for the stolen vehicle around 12:03 AM. The Lake Mary Police Department was initially pursuing the vehicle but did not request backup until later.

The pursuit grew more intense as the male driver, wearing a black ski mask, performed evasive maneuvers and even traveled eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-4.

Trooper Rivera executed a PIT maneuver twice during the pursuit. The first attempt was unsuccessful, but the second PIT maneuver caused the vehicle to crash into a building.

Following the crash, the 16-year-old driver tried to run away on foot but was caught by Troopers, who used a taser to arrest him. The driver was then handcuffed, and the ski mask was taken off.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group