0 19-year-old saves couple from submerged car caused by hit-and-run driver, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers are looking for a dark-colored Nissan they say sid-swiped another car Monday morning and ran it off the road and into a ravine.

A 19-year-old man saw it happen and jumped into the water to save the couple in the vehicle.

Alexander Miranda, 19, said when he went in, the water was already chest high on him and was filling up the car.

He pulled the 62-year-old man out of the driver’s side then reached in to help the woman on the passenger’s side unbuckle her seatbelt..

“I throw my shoes off, I jumped down and I just jumped into the water,” said Miranda. "The lady, she actually still had her seatbelt on. So, I tried to reach in and took the seatbelt off for her. Then I pulled her out of the driver's side, as well.”

Miranda said the back end of the Honda swung around toward the other bank while the front end sank into the deepest part.

He struggled against the water and thick mud to get to the car.

The driver and passenger went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.