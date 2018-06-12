  • 19-year-old saves couple from submerged car caused by hit-and-run driver, troopers say

    By: Lauren Seabrook

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers are looking for a dark-colored Nissan they say sid-swiped another car Monday morning and ran it off the road and into a ravine.

    A 19-year-old man saw it happen and jumped into the water to save the couple in the vehicle. 

    Alexander Miranda, 19, said when he went in, the water was already chest high on him and was filling up the car. 

    He pulled the 62-year-old man out of the driver’s side then reached in to help the woman on the passenger’s side unbuckle her seatbelt.. 

    “I throw my shoes off, I jumped down and I just jumped into the water,” said Miranda. "The lady, she actually still had her seatbelt on. So, I tried to reach in and took the seatbelt off for her. Then I pulled her out of the driver's side, as well.”

    Miranda said the back end of the Honda swung around toward the other bank while the front end sank into the deepest part. 

    He struggled against the water and thick mud to get to the car. 

    The driver and passenger went to the hospital with minor injuries.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    19-year-old saves couple from submerged car caused by hit-and-run…

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 children, suspect in police shooting dead after 23-hour standoff

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘He's extremely strong' Orlando officer who was shot remains critical

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump-Kim summit: What you need to know about the historic meeting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida's 10 safest cities in a hurricane