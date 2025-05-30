Person shot, killed at Marion County gas station, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the man shot at a gar station Friday afternoon has died.

It happened at the Petro on Highway 318 and I-75. The location of the shooting can be seen on the map below.

When the deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Detectives sat the shooting stemmed from an altercation at the gas pumps. A suspect has not yet been named.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group