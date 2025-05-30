3 Kissimmee officers on leave after shooting man with BB gun

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Three Kissimmee police officers are on administrative leave after shooting a man they thought had a rifle, but it was actually a BB gun.

Police Chief Charles Broadway said Matthew Wagner pointed the gun at officers behind a shopping center on U.S. 192 and Bass Road.

The officers were there in response to calls about Wagner holding a gun, the chief said.

Broadway said he’s reviewed the body camera video, saying Wagner ignored several commands to drop the weapon. He said that video will be released after the investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He said Wagner is in stable condition at the hospital.

