Search warrant executed at Ocoee High School in cyber crime investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On April 13, a search warrant was carried out at Ocoee High School to examine Antonio Mariano Brantley’s body and immediate surroundings. Brantley, an 18-year-old Hispanic male, was suspected of involvement in an cyber crime against a child.

FDLE confirms they executed a search warrant on a student at Ocoee High School for a matter unrelated to the school. This did not affect other students or school operations.

The report states that Brantley acknowledged that the Kik account and email associated with the crime were his, and he was read his Miranda rights.

The investigation was initiated after a CyberTip was received from NCMEC.

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