Witness says Kissimmee police were forced to shoot man with BB gun

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee police continue to search for a motive after shooting a 20-year-old man for pointing what was thought to be a rifle at them.

“Right now, we do not have a motive and do not know why the individual pointed the rifle that I showed you at the officers, but I’m thankful none of our officers were injured,” said Chief Charles Broadway.

The weapon Matthew Wagner was armed with turned out to be a BB gun, the police chief showed during a news conference Thursday evening.

The incident happened near US 192 and Bass Road behind a small shopping complex next door to the Walmart.

“The subject then pointed this rifle at the officers and at that time the officers were forced to shoot to defend themselves and potentially others in the area,” said Chief Broadway.

Before the gunfire, people like Dexter Brown say they saw Wagner walking down the street with the gun in his hands.

“He was walking very slow, he looked like he was looking up in the trees like he was hunting for birds or squirrels, I don’t know what it was,” said Brown.

Brown says he had a hunch the gun wasn’t real, so he didn’t think twice about it. He only thought it was strange.

“I thought it was odd that somebody would be walking around this road with a gun in his hand looking up at the trees cause it’s not a hunting area,” said Brown.

Sky News 9 flew over the large scene, reaching near the highway. Chief Charles Broadway says officers were called to the area around 1:30 pm for a man armed with a rifle. He says officers had no idea if the gun was real or not.

“This rifle here looks like and resembles a real rifle,” said Chief Broadway.

Brown says he’s not surprised that people were alarmed and understands officers had to protect themselves and everyone who may have been nearby.

“When they gotta make that split-second decision to do something, you gotta decide on caution. You gotta decide on caution,” said Brown.

At last check, Wagner is stable at the hospital. Three officers are on paid administrative leave. Chief Broadway says once FDLE completes its initial investigation, they'll release body camera footage.

