$1M Powerball ticket sold in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Time to check your Powerball tickets.
While no one hit Monday night’s $800 million jackpot, someone is going to collect a lot of money after buying a $1 million winning ticket in Orange County.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Florida Lottery officials said that ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store in Ocoee.
The winner matched all five white balls, which were: 7-11-19-53-68.
The ticket missed the Powerball, which was 23.
READ: Powerball: No winner again; jackpot rises to $865 million
The convenience store, located at 331 West Silver Star Road, is no stranger to selling lucky lottery tickets.
In 2023, a DeLand man purchased a $1 million scratch off ticket from that same 7-Eleven.
READ: Volusia County man wins $1M prize from scratch-off game
Meantime, Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot has climbed to $865 million.
And don’t forget — the next Mega Millions jackpot, which will be drawn Tuesday night — has risen to a massive $1.1 billion.
READ: Mega Millions: No winner in Friday’s drawing; jackpot rises to $1.1 billion
Be sure to catch the winning lottery numbers on WFTV Tonight.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group