1st presidential debate: How to watch Biden, Trump face off tonight

ORLANDO, Fla. — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off Thursday evening in their first general election debate of the 2024 election season.

Thursday’s debate, which will be hosted by CNN in Atlanta, will be the first-ever matchup between a sitting president and a former one.

The 90-minute debate will begin at 9 p.m.

Election 2024 Debate Biden Trump FILE - This combo image shows Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, left, March 9, 2024 and President Joe Biden, right, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo, File) (Uncredited/AP)

