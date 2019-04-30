0 2 arrested in lottery scam targeting elderly

APOPKA, Fla. - Two people are in custody after police said they ran a massive lottery scam that targeted the elderly across the country, including taking over $400,000 from a 91-year-old man.

Investigtors said Jeffery and Anna-Kaye Campbell would contact victims and tell them they won a sweepstakes. They then convinced the, to wire money or head to the post office and send money to cover taxes in order to collect the prize.

The two weren't caught until a victim from out of state came forward to report the crime. The scheme is commonly referred to as a Jamaican lottery scheme.

"It starts out, we need $3,000 then we need another $3,000 to finish the taxes," said Brad Kramer, of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Kramer told Channel 9 that scammers will often string the victim along.

Investigators believe the Campbells and two others collected over $1 million from elderly victims with money going to Jamaica and bank accounts in Florida.

The 91-year-old victim from Kentucky reported the two after authorities said he lost $427,000.

"They have no reason to believe someone would be trying to scam them and before you know it, their life savings has been robbed from them," said Kramer.

Officials with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service worked with the FBI on the case.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.