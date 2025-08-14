2 Central Florida police departments recruiting new officers

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Two Central Florida police departments are actively seeking new officers.

The Lake Mary Police Department is looking for certified officers and offers a starting salary of approximately $63,500.

You can apply at the city’s website.

Meanwhile, Casselberry is also recruiting new officers, having recently raised its starting pay to just under $65,000.

Casselberry say there are sponsorship opportunities for qualified candidates. You can apply online.

