INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Two children were struck by a car in Indian Harbour Beach while they ran to see Santa Claus, the city's volunteer fire department said.
The incident happened Sunday evening on South Patrick Drive near Parkside Place as the Indian Harbour Beach Volunteer Fire Department was participating in the Santa Run, authorities said.
The department said firefighters who were escorting Santa witnessed the incident and rendered aid to the children until Brevard County Fire Rescue arrived.
"(The driver of the truck) actually saw in the mirror he said that it was like hands and legs fly up in the air, so he immediately came to a complete stop and made a U-turn and went back to protect the scene," said Chief Todd Scaldo.
The children, ages 8 and 11, were flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando.
"Out of 30 something years of doing this, it's the worst we've had of experiencing something like this. And like I said, our prayers and everything go to the family," Scaldo said.
Officials said the car involved stopped and the driver was cooperative with police.
The conditions of the children have not been released.
No other information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
