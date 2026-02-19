Jaguar slams into Florida school bus, gets wedged underneath in terrifying crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lee County are reminding drivers to slow down after a terrifying crash involving a sports car driver who hit a school bus.

A Jaguar slammed into the rear of a school bus Wednesday morning, becoming wedged underneath the larger vehicle.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported that the bus driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Thankfully, no students were onboard the bus during the violent crash.

Investigators cited the driver of the Jaguar after a video showed the car failing to slow down as the school bus approached a stop.

The collision was captured on video by a witness and submitted to the sheriff’s office as evidence.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno emphasized that the department is focused on the protection of students during their commutes.

Marceno noted that the footage of the crash was difficult to view and expressed relief that students were not on the bus at the time of the impact.

“The safety of our students going to and from school is our top priority,” Marceno said. “This video is incredibly hard to watch and I thank God no students were on the bus and no one was seriously injured. I can ensure our Traffic Unit and 4th Precinct deputies have increased patrols in this area and will not tolerate reckless driving of any kind.”

