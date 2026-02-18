Central Florida woman found dead after apparent fall from SR-429, investigation ongoing

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 49-year-old DeBary woman whose body was found Wednesday morning near a highway intersection.

The woman was found in a grassy area near State Road 46 and Sleepy Bear Lane, located between State Road 46 and State Road 429.

Personnel from Lake EMS and Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced her deceased upon arrival. Investigators do not suspect foul play in the incident.

Troopers stated the woman appeared to have been walking along State Road 429 during the overnight hours. Evidence at the scene suggests she tripped over the side of the roadway and fell 20 to 30 feet to her death.

Investigators have not determined why the woman was walking in the area.

Authorities are working to identify if a medical episode or impairment caused the woman to trip.

The investigation is focused on her activities leading up to the fall.

