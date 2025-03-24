2 dead, 2 missing after boat with 8 passengers capsizes in St. Johns River, Coast Guard says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are still missing after a deadly boating incident in North Florida.

The U.S. Coast Guard and others responded Friday night after reports of an overturned 18-foot vessel in the large river.

Officials said eight people were aboard the boat when it sank.

No one aboard the boat was reportedly wearing lifejackets.

Four people were rescued, two were found dead, and two other were reported as missing.

Teams with Florida Fish and Wildlife, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Florida and U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville all responded to the search for victims.

Officials said the cause of the capsizing is under investigation.

