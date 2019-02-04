2 dead after shooting in apartment near I-Drive, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are dead after a shooting in an apartment near International Drive early Monday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said a 24-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were found dead with gunshot wounds in an apartment on Meadow Bend Loop just after 2 a.m.
Deputies said they are not looking for any outstanding suspects relating to the case.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
