2 dead after shooting in apartment near I-Drive, police say

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are dead after a shooting in an apartment near International Drive early Monday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

    Deputies said a 24-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were found dead with gunshot wounds in an apartment on Meadow Bend Loop just after 2 a.m.

    Deputies said they are not looking for any outstanding suspects relating to the case.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

