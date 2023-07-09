2 killed by driver who ran red light in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said two people have died following a crash in Orange County Sunday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:05 p.m. at Lake Underhill Road and Rouse Road.

According to a news release, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on Lake Underhill Road and approached Rouse Road in the outside lane.

A Kia Soul was traveling eastbound on Lake Underhill Road in the left turn lane.

The driver of the Kia turned left at a green light and entered the intersection, but the Jeep driver did not stop at the red light.

Because of this, the Jeep hit the Kia and caused it to flip over.

The Jeep driver, a 40-year-old woman from Orlando, was taken to Advent Health East Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kia driver, an adult man, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead. The passenger, an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they are trying to identify the other passengers in the Kia.

FHP said there is a roadblock for the westbound lanes on Lake Underhill Road, and the crash is still under investigation.

See a map of the scene:

