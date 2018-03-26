  • 2 men shot near SR-417 in Orange County

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were shot near Colonial Drive and State Road 417 late Sunday night in Orange County, deputies said.

     

    The shooting happened outside the Park Nine apartments.

     

    The men remain hospitalized in critical condition, deputies said.

     

    Neither the men’s names nor the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.

    2 men shot near SR-417 in Orange County

    Deputies warn of drive-by purse snatchings outside Publix in Orange County

    Burglars batter child, adult during armed home invasion, Orlando police say

    Pulse shooting trial: Noor Salman's attorneys file motion to dismiss or…

    $5,000 reward offered for information in downtown Orlando double homicide