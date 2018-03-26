2 men shot near SR-417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were shot near Colonial Drive and State Road 417 late Sunday night in Orange County, deputies said.
Related Headlines
The shooting happened outside the Park Nine apartments.
The men remain hospitalized in critical condition, deputies said.
Neither the men’s names nor the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}