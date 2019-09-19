2 middle school students charged after creating 'safe,' 'stab' list, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office began an investigation at Horizon Middle School involving students who created a list of who would be "safe" during an unknown event.
Investigators discovered two students had a conversation about carrying out school violence, possibly a shooting at the school, according to deputies.
Related Headlines
READ: Man who climbed 400-foot tower at Orlando TV station makes his way down safely
Officials said the list was created with names of students on a "safe" list and names of students on a "stab" list.
There was also talk about sneaking a gun into the school and shooting students as well as stabbing them, according to deputies.
Deputies said both students admitted to discussing and creating the list but added that they were just joking.
A third student who was present during the conversation provided the information to detectives.
The two students who admitted to creating the list were charged with making written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting.
According to officials, the students were transported and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.
Anyone with has information regarding this case or a similar situation is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477, where information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}