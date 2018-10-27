0 2 Orlando officers shoot at 18-year-old, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Orlando police officers are on paid leave after shooting at an 18-year-old.

Police said someone called 911 at about 3 p.m. Friday to report an 18-year-old family member, who was acting erratically and may be mentally ill.

When officers got to the home on the 3900 block of WD Judge Drive, they said the man brandished what appeared to be a firearm and pointed it at police.

Police said two officers shot at the 18-year-old.

The suspect was not struck and he barricaded himself inside a neighbor’s apartment, investigators said.

After a nearly five-hour standoff, a SWAT team went into the home and arrested him.

It's unclear if the 18-year-old did in fact have a gun.

“The weapon at this time has not been recovered. However, there is still a lot of investigating to be done, including search warrants and all that stuff,” said Sgt. Eduardo Bernal.

While the suspect's name hasn't been released, Cassius Shine said the 18-year-old is his son.

“No gun, he don't own a gun, whatsoever,” Shine said.

He said he wishes police handled the situation differently.

“You all should've let me talk to my son. I could've went in there and talked to my son,” he said. “He was scared. That's the only reason why he didn't come out.”

The 18-year-old is facing a charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

UPDATE: Subject is in custody and is being charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. https://t.co/4pc4jwTzQv — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 27, 2018

In reference to the police presence at the 3900 block of WD Judge Dr, please stay away from the area. Additional information is forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/pAkrawzDnT — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 26, 2018

