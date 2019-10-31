2 people die after being shot in vehicle near Ocala

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two people died early Thursday in a shooting in Marion County, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they were called to a hospital shortly after 1:45 a.m. after two people in a vehicle got into an argument at Southeast 52nd Street near Ocala.
Related Headlines
Investigators said the driver was shot, stopped the vehicle, and someone else drove the driver and another victim to the hospital, where the victims died.
TRENDING NOW:
- Baby's remains removed from grave, headstones vandalized at Florida cemetery, deputies say
- Fourth parent alleges abusive culture, video shows noose hanging in Oviedo H.S. locker room
- Spooky Florida: Urban legends, myths, haunted places across the state
- Petition started to shut down McKamey Manor, haunted house that requires 40-page waiver
The identities of those killed have not been released.
The shootings remain under investigation.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Marion County Detective Aaron Levy at 352-368-3546 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867 or to submit tips at ocalacrimestoppers.com.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}