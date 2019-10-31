  • 2 people die after being shot in vehicle near Ocala

    By: Jason Kelly

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two people died early Thursday in a shooting in Marion County, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said they were called to a hospital shortly after 1:45 a.m. after two people in a vehicle got into an argument at Southeast 52nd Street near Ocala.

    Investigators said the driver was shot, stopped the vehicle, and someone else drove the driver and another victim to the hospital, where the victims died.

    The identities of those killed have not been released.

    The shootings remain under investigation.

    Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Marion County Detective Aaron Levy at 352-368-3546 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867 or to submit tips at ocalacrimestoppers.com.

