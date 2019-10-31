  • 2 people die in Ocala plane crash; driver of SUV hit by plane taken to hospital

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - Two people died in a plane crash Thursday afternoon, the Ocala Police Department said.

    Investigators said the plane hit an SUV while crashing at Southwest State Road 200 and Southwest 43rd Court.

    Police said the driver was taken to a hospital. 

    The agency asked people to avoid the area near Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen and the Market Street at Heath Brook shopping center.

    Investigators said Southwest State Road 200 will be closed from Southwest 43rd Steet Road to Southwest 60th Avenue for several hours.

    Officials said the plane departed from Ocala International Airport as part of a maintenance flight.

    The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

