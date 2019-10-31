2 people die in Ocala plane crash; driver of SUV hit by plane taken to hospital

OCALA, Fla. - Two people died in a plane crash Thursday afternoon, the Ocala Police Department said.
Investigators said the plane hit an SUV while crashing at Southwest State Road 200 and Southwest 43rd Court.
Police said the driver was taken to a hospital.
The agency asked people to avoid the area near Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen and the Market Street at Heath Brook shopping center.
Investigators said Southwest State Road 200 will be closed from Southwest 43rd Steet Road to Southwest 60th Avenue for several hours.
Officials said the plane departed from Ocala International Airport as part of a maintenance flight.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
We just learned the plane departed from The Ocala International Airport. Officials say it was some kind of maintenance flight. At this hour they aren't sure what caused it to crash. pic.twitter.com/LF1IqoY5KH— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) October 31, 2019
Officials say the plane went down here on SR 200. As it was going down, it hit an SUV. pic.twitter.com/3WxhHVaI8Y— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) October 31, 2019
IMPORTANT— Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) October 31, 2019
PLEASE AVOID THE AREA OF SW COLLEGE ROAD/SR 200 near Chedders and Marketstreet at Heathbrook all north and south bound traffic will be shut down due to an aircraft accident.
AVOID THE AREA if AT ALL possible.
