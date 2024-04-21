2 people found dead after shooting, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were shot and killed Sunday morning, the Marion County County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they arrived at the 3000 block of Southeast 132nd Place around 8 a.m. and found the victims who were shot.

Investigators said all people involved were identified and are being interviewed.

Marion County deputies said they were at the scene around noon.

According to a news release, detectives determined this shooting was an isolated incident.

The sheriff’s office said the victims’ names will not be identified until their family is notified.

