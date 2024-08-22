2 people hospitalized after crash in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash, the Orlando Fire Department said.

The crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m. at Eunice Avenue and Shader Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Firefighters said that two people were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

A viewer sent video to Channel 9 that shows a trooper with his gun drawn as he approaches the wrecked car.

FHP is investigating the crash.

Channel 9 is trying to gather more information about the incident.

See a map of the crash scene below:

