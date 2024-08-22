Man accused of secretly recording girls in back-to-school section of Ocala Walmart

OCALA, Fla. — A 32-year-old man has been arrested for secretly filming girls at a Walmart, the Ocala Police Department said Thursday.

Police said that they were called at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 9 to the Walmart on Easy Street near Southwest 27th Avenue after it was discovered that Joshua Gaines was recording the girls.

They said that security footage revealed that Gaines pretended to shop while using a camera hidden in a small black bag to capture video of children “wearing tight or revealing clothing.”

“He aimed the camera to capture video of the children’s private areas,” police said in a Facebook post. “Most of his actions occurred in the back-to-school section, where many young girls were present.”

Investigators said that Gaines had been previously trespassed from the store in August 2023, when he secretly recorded girls there.

They said that a store “asset protection investigator” called police after recognizing Gaines, who was “showing the same suspicious behavior.”

“The investigation uncovered that Gaines had a GoPro camera and two cellular devices in his possession,” police said in the post.

Investigators said that they discovered “multiple media files that indicated a clear pattern of digital voyeurism.”

They said that they found hundreds of pornographic images depicting children as young as six years old.

Gaines faces 10 charges of digital voyeurism and 403 charges of possession of child pornography.

