Former Apopka High School teacher receives life sentence for sexual battery charges

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A former Orange County high school teacher will be behind bars for the rest of his life.

Mount Dora police said 51-year-old Dmitri Kostyunin was convicted on Wednesday on several charges involving a minor.

The Lake County Circuit Court gave Kostyunin a life sentence for engaging in a sexual act with a child between 12 and 18 years old.

On Oct. 3, 2023, Mount Dora police said they were contacted by Special Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding allegations against Kostyunin.

Investigators said the victim reported that Kostyunin gave drugs and alcohol to him.

According to a report, detectives met with the victim, who described an incident where he and Kostyunin watched a movie about Elton John “and how he became gay” at Kostyunin’s house.

Kostyunin then offered the minor chocolate, which made him feel confused.

After declining multiple offers for a massage, the report says the victim told investigators Kostyunin eventually performed sexual acts on him.

Kostyunin was an OCPS employee when he was arrested last year.

He was also charged with giving cannabis to a person under 18 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

