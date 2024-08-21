Family of transwoman killed in Orlando pleas for answers

ORLANDO, Fla. — For over a month, the family of an Orange County woman has been searching for answers.

Monique Brooks was found shot on July 19th on South Orange Blossom Trail, near the Florida Mall. So far, no one has been charged with her death.

“She never judged. She loved everybody. She gave everybody a chance,” said Margaret Paul, Brooks’ sister. “They can’t really tell us much because it’s an open investigation. It’s been kind of crazy for us because we don’t know anything right now.”

The family is still in shock with Monique’s sudden death.

Her brother could not hold back his tears when talking about her. “I can remember when we were younger, just playing in the yard as kids, you know? Just watching the rain, outside, and smashing in the puddles. Just having fun,” said Rodney Paul, Monique’s brother.

Brooks was also an outspoken member of the trans community in central Florida.

“We haven’t got any information from the law enforcement to even kind of come up with a reason, why or how, or anything like that,” said Mulan Williams, Director of Divas in Dialogue, an advocacy group that fights for transgender rights. “Me and Monique were friends for over 25 years, and when I came into this position and created things in dialog, she was one of the first people there to congratulate me and also let me know that how proud of me that she was.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is now offering 5 thousand dollars for any information that could help with the case.

OCSO also said this is not being investigated as a hate crime. According to the human rights campaign, Monique Brooks was one of the 25 trans people who have been killed in the United States in 2024 alone.

