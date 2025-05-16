Man charged with second-degree murder in Osceola County Shooting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A fatal shooting on Friday in Kissimmee has resulted in the arrest of Jovaniel Lopez, charged with the second-degree murder of Micah Mebane.

Officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting in the Osceola area, specifically at 820 Cypress Parkway, as shown more clearly on the map below.

Mebane, the victim, was transported to the hospital due to a gunshot wound, where he suffered from his injuries.

Sheriff’s officials report that the investigation uncovered a prior argument between Mebane and Lopez, during which Lopez ultimately shot Mebane.

That same day, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit arrested Lopez and transported him to the county jail. Currently, no bond has been set for Lopez, and no further information has been disclosed.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group