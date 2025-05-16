Traffic alert: FDOT announces I-4 ramp shift as Epic Universe nears opening

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday will be an epic day in Central Florida, as Universal Epic Universe officially opens in Orlando.

Locals and tourists heading toward the theme parks will notice ongoing construction along area roads.

That includes Sand Lake Road.

I-4 traffic shift near Universal Orlando Construction continues at the I-4 / Sand Lake Road interchange as Universal Epic Universe prepares for grand opening. (WFTV staff)

The Florida Department of Transportation said the I-4 / Sand Lake Road interchange project will eventually make a major difference in the area.

FDOT said over 100,000 vehicles drive through the interchange every day, so officials want to make it as efficient and as safe as possible.

FDOT added that the I-4 / Sand Lake interchange is a vital connection to some of Central Florida’s biggest attractions.

I-4 traffic shift near Universal Orlando Construction continues at the I-4 / Sand Lake Road interchange as Universal Epic Universe prepares for grand opening. (WFTV staff)

Crews are reconstructing it to a diverging diamond pattern. They are also reconfiguring and lengthening ramps and improving capacity on Sand Lake and Turkey Lake roads.

For weeks, Channel 9 has been reporting on overnight closures through the area as FDOT works on a traffic shift.

And now we know that the new I-4 Westbound off-ramp will be ready for drivers beginning Saturday morning, May 17.

“We’re shifting that ramp to be a little closer to the interchange and further away from the intersection, so that should provide some relief to the local intersections, because it will provide more space along Sand Lake Road for cars that are coming off of the interchange,” said FDOT’s Brittney Jones.

Construction near Universal Orlando Resort Construction continues at the I-4 / Sand Lake Road interchange as Universal Epic Universe prepares for grand opening. (WFTV staff)

It’s no coincidence the traffic shift comes as Universal Epic Universe prepares to open next week.

“This is already a very busy interchange, and so with Epic Universe opening as well as all of the other attractions in this area, this is something that should hopefully provide some short term relief, but drivers will see the full relief of this project upon completion,” Jones said.

Construction near Universal Orlando Resort Construction continues at the I-4 / Sand Lake Road interchange as Universal Epic Universe prepares for grand opening. (WFTV staff)

FDOT said it expects to have all of the ramps completed by the end of this year.

The full project is expected to be finished by 2027.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group