Florida man already on probation for drug trafficking arrested again on similar charges

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Seville man already on probation for armed trafficking of fentanyl and methamphetamines was arrested again this week on similar charges.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Deputies took 63-year-old Cecil McCoy into custody at a Circle-K in Deltona Tuesday after an undercover buy-bust operation days earlier, during which they say he sold approximately seven grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant.

Members of the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Overdose Task Force partnered with agents from the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force, Deltona Narcotics Enforcement Team, and the Deltona Crime Suppression Team to detain McCoy at the convenience store and found another seven grams of fentanyl in his car as well as approximately $1,000 in cash.

READ: 15-year-old charged with murder of man who was trying to sell AirPods, police say

According to the sheriff’s office, a follow-up search of a camper McCoy was living in on Bunnell Road in Seville yielded an additional 120 grams of methamphetamine.

When asked about the drugs in his camper, deputies say McCoy admitted, “All of it is mine,” along with another approximately 85 grams of methamphetamine and a half-ounce of fentanyl that he said would be “all right there together.”

In addition to new charges of trafficking in fentanyl and meth, deputies say McCoy was charged with violating his probation from a previous arrest for armed trafficking in fentanyl and meth, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

READ: Body-worn footage shows Stephan Sterns led deputies in wrong direction of Madeline Soto’s body

According to the sheriff’s office, McCoy was arrested back in November of 2022 and released after serving less than a year in prison.

Deputies say he was also the subject of a Volusia Bureau of Investigation operation earlier this year.

McCoy is being held in the Volusia County jail on no bond for the probation violation.

READ: Man hurt in Altamonte Springs shooting, police say

According to the sheriff’s office, he’s also the subject of an ongoing Overdose Task Force investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group