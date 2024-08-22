Man hurt in Altamonte Springs shooting, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Altamonte Springs police spent the overnight hours investigating a shooting.

Officers responded late Wednesday to The Wymore 360 apartments on Wymore Road off State Road 436.

Police told Channel 9 that someone shot a man in the shoulder during a disturbance.

He is expected to recover.

Officers took the shooter into custody, the Altamonte Springs Police Department said.

Investigators have not released the names of the victim or suspect in the case.

They also did not say what led up to the shooting.

