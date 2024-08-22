Iconic Hoods Up property in Orlando’s Milk District has a buyer, new plans

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The iconic and long-vacant building in Orlando’s Milk District known as Hoods Up could become a restaurant, according to conceptual plans filed with the city — though its potential developer cautions the idea is not finalized.

Downtown developer Craig Ustler’s Ustler Development Inc., the firm behind Creative Village, filed a request for a variance with the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment to have 10 on-site parking spaces for the property at 2400 E. Robinson St.

The request included potential plans and renderings of the property as a 3,519-square-foot, 120-seat restaurant.

