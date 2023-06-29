2 people injured in Orange County house fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were injured in an Orange County house fire Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the home on Aguila Place in east Orange County, they saw smoke and flames coming from the garage.

Officials said one person was hospitalized following the fire and another was treated on scene and refused transport.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Read: Orlando man charged after fight at Oviedo gas station leaves victim brain-dead

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group