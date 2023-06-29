Local

2 people injured in Orange County house fire

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were injured in an Orange County house fire Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the home on Aguila Place in east Orange County, they saw smoke and flames coming from the garage.

Officials said one person was hospitalized following the fire and another was treated on scene and refused transport.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

