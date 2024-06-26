2 people injured in plane crash near DeLand

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a plane crash near DeLand, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.

The small plane crashed at about 3 p.m. near Lake Molly Avenue.

Deputies said both people were conscious and alert.

They were taken to a hospital under a “trauma alert” status.

Two people were injured this afternoon when a small plane crashed off Lake Molly Avenue near DeLand. The crash was reported by witnesses around 3 p.m. Both occupants were conscious & alert, but transported to an area hospital as trauma alerts. The FAA has been notified. pic.twitter.com/jdzMJilKVC — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) June 26, 2024

The FAA has been notified of the crash.

See a map of the scene below:

