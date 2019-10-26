2 teenagers stabbed during fight at park in Deltona, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said two teenagers were stabbed during a fight at a park in Deltona.
Deputies were called to Dewey Boster Park Friday afternoon after reports of eight to 10 people fighting.
Deputies said they found a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old who were stabbed during the fight.
Officials said both of the teenagers were transported to hospitals.
The 15-year-old is in critical condition, according to deputies.
Sheriff's detectives are investigating the incident.
No other information was released
