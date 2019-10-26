  • 2 teenagers stabbed during fight at park in Deltona, deputies say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    DELTONA, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said two teenagers were stabbed during a fight at a park in Deltona.

    Deputies were called to Dewey Boster Park Friday afternoon after reports of eight to 10 people fighting.

    Related Headlines

    Deputies said they found a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old who were stabbed during the fight.

    Officials said both of the teenagers were transported to hospitals. 

    The 15-year-old is in critical condition, according to deputies.

    Sheriff's detectives are investigating the incident. 

    No other information was released

    Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories