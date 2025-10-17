2 teens arrested after victim shot during attempted robbery in Kissimmee, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Two 17-year-olds were arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery and shooting in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Caden Zimish and Jahvon Lawrence, were arrested on Thursday after a shooting that happened on Oct. 6.

Investigators said the teens attempted to rob a juvenile victim of THC cartridges at Bonnet Creek Place.

During the robbery attempt, the victim was shot and later treated for gunshot wounds at Poinciana Medical Center.

Both suspects were charged with attempted armed robbery with a firearm, and Jahvon Lawrence faced an additional charge of attempted murder.

Following the issuance of arrest warrants, Zimish and Lawrence were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Orange County Juvenile Assessment Center.

