  • 2 teens, including uncle of victim, arrested in slaying of Freedom High School student

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two teenagers, one of whom is the victim's uncle, have been arrested in the killing of a 17-year-old Freedom High School student, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. 

    Justin Machado was found shot to death Jan. 9 at his Lynchburg Court home near South John Young Parkway and Deerfield Boulevard, deputies said.

    He was last seen alive at school. The home where his body was found is about 10 minutes from the campus. 

    Mandy Machado, 17, and Joswanny Cepeda, 16, were arrested Tuesday.

    Mandy Machado is the victim’s uncle. He’s facing charges of manslaughter with a firearm, destruction of evidence and giving false information to law enforcement. 

    Cepeda is facing charges of destruction of evidence and false information to law enforcement. 

    They were booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center.

