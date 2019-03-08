2 toddlers, 4 adults escape Orange County house fire

PINE HILLS, Fl. - Officials are investigating a heavy fire at an Orange County residence Friday morning.
The fire is at a home in the area of Bonnie Brae Circle and North Pine Hill Road. That's in the same area where 22-year-old Alexander Long was shot and killed on Tuesday.
Units with Orange County Fire and rescue are currently on scene.
Suspect information in the shooting has yet to be released.
Investigators later said they don't believe the shooting and house fire to be connected.
Orange County Fire Rescue later tweeted that four adults and two toddlers were able to escape the fire. Two dogs also made it out of the home safely.
