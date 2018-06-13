2 turtles found with holes in shells, chained together on Shingle Creek Trail, FWC says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Two turtles were found chained together and left on the Shingle Creek Trail in Osceola County, wildlife officials said.
The turtles were found and rescued by two employees at a nearby paddling center.
Each turtle had a hole in it’s shell and the shells has been painted on.
“It’s just terrible. Someone must have taken a power tool and did that to a live animal. It’s terrifying stuff, really,” said Yono Kruts, who frequents the trail.
FWC said the aquatic turtles were rehabilitated and released.
They said no one has been found responsible, but if a suspect is identified, that person would face animal cruelty charges, which could mean a year in jail.
Anyone with information is urged to call the FWC hotline.
