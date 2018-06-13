  • 2 turtles found with holes in shells, chained together on Shingle Creek Trail, FWC says

    By: Johnny Fernandez

    Updated:

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Two turtles were found chained together and left on the Shingle Creek Trail in Osceola County, wildlife officials said. 

    The turtles were found and rescued by two employees at a nearby paddling center. 

    Related Headlines

    Each turtle had a hole in it’s shell and the shells has been painted on. 

    Turtles found chained together through holes in shells
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
    Turtles found chained together through holes in shells
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    “It’s just terrible. Someone must have taken a power tool and did that to a live animal. It’s terrifying stuff, really,” said Yono Kruts, who frequents the trail. 

    FWC said the aquatic turtles were rehabilitated and released. 

    They said no one has been found responsible, but if a suspect is identified, that person would face animal cruelty charges, which could mean a year in jail. 

    Anyone with information is urged to call the FWC hotline.  

    Turtles found chained together through holes in shells
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
    Turtles found chained together through holes in shells
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 turtles found with holes in shells, chained together on Shingle Creek…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Eustis police officer shot in leg, armed man killed at AutoZone store

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wife of Orlando officer in coma: ‘My kids need a daddy. This community…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Long criminal past, rocky relationship led up to shooting of officer,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    How to cope with fear, sadness after a mass shooting