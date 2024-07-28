2 years later: More than 400 people recovered since Florida’s Purple Alert began

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the celebrating the two-year anniversary of the Florida Purple Alert.

Since the program started two years ago, 447 Purple Alert’s have been issued and 438 people have been recovered.

“”Hundreds of lives have been saved in the Florida Purple Alert’s two-year history,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “This alert has proven to be a critical tool to help keep our disabled citizens safe and the public has been an integral partner in the Florida Purple Alert’s success.”

Read: Jazz great Maurice Brown headlines Orlando Jazz Series at Dr. Phillips Center

Purple Alert’s are used to help find missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities, and do not meet the criteria for a statewide Silver Alert.

Purple Alerts engage the public in the search for the missing person and provide a standardized and coordinated community response.

FDLE’s Missing Endangered Person’s Information Clearinghouse (MEPIC) launched the state Purple Alert program on July 1, 2022.

Read: WWII Pilot from Florida has been accounted for nearly 80 years later

When state Purple Alerts are issued, the information is distributed to those who have signed up to receive the alerts and they are also displayed on dynamic highway message signs when applicable.

The state alerts are also posted on the FDLE public website.

“Two years ago, Florida took a significant step in protecting its vulnerable residents with the implementation of the Purple Alert,” said Florida State Senator Lori Berman. “This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals in the disabled community. I am so grateful for law enforcements progress and vigilance in keeping our loved ones safe.”

CLICK HERE to sign up to receive state Purple Alerts.

Photos: Celebrities seen at the Paris Olympics

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group