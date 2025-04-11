Manhunt continues for convicted murderer mistakenly freed

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A convicted murderer is running free after being mistakenly released from a Georgia jail.

Tonight, a family on edge as authorities fear he could be in Central Florida. Kathan Guzman was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his Poinciana girlfriend in 2022.

A manhunt is underway for Kathan Guzman. Law enforcement here in Central Florida are on high alert, and so is Christina Grayson where deputies are patrolling her neighborhood.

“Every single noise has caught my attention,” said Grayson.

Guzman was convicted this past October for strangling his girlfriend, Delilah Grayson. He was set to spend the rest of his life in prison before being let out two weeks ago by mistake.

“Letting a killer free. That’s not a mistake. It’s a disgrace,” said Grayson.

Grayson says she’s still grieving her daughter’s death. She’s outraged that her killer is out there again when he should be behind bars.

“I need solid answers. Because how I feel cannot be described. While everyone sits at home with their family and kids and their families and their whole. Well, my 7 is 6,” said Grayson.

WFTV caught up with Criminal Attorney Jose Rivas to ask him how something like this can happen.

“This should be a learning lesson. We’re always going to learn from mistakes, and this is a mistake that should not have happened. They obviously need to implement additional processes to keep this from going if they can show it was not intentional,” said Rivas.

The Clayton County sheriff says training and people not paying attention led to the mistaken release.

Rivas says the jail had a duty to keep him locked up and they failed. He says they were negligent.

“The job of these institutions is to keep them away from the community. The fact they failed to meet that duty, their negligent and hopefully there’s no damages like he goes out and hurts someone else,” said Rivas.

As Grayson waits anxiously to hear of his recapture—she says she won’t rest until he’s back behind bars.

