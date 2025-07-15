Vacationers met with heavy rain on the way to Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. — A dark and wet morning is what met Rich Crossman and his family as they drove into the Sunshine State Tuesday.

“I was not expecting this,” Crossman said.

But they’re not going to let the wetness ruing their family trip, especially since their number one spot is the happiest place on Earth.

“We’re going to Disney. We are going to all of the parks too,” he said. “Yeah, we just got to push through it, so there’s no rain checks.”

This isn’t their first time here. But the last time they came it didn’t rain, so they were prepared for the heat instead.

“The last time we were there was spring break and it didn’t rain, so now we just kind of anticipated the heat. But now with the rain, we just have our ponchos, extra pair of tennis shoes, and hope for the best,” Crossman said.

Despite the rain, Crossman said driving wasn’t bad. He said most drivers were not speeding, but “some were in a hurry.”

Florida Highway Patrol was out and about as well. They said they weren’t busier than expected, but they stress that drivers should slow down in wet weather and be very careful.

This warning is something locals really appreciate.

“It makes me feel a lot less nervous because I get kind of nervous when the roads are wet,” said Mishayla Greene. “I don’t want to start sliding all over.”

