$20 scratch-off brings $5M windfall for Kissimmee woman; see where she bought her ticket

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Osceola County woman who sprang for a $20 lottery ticket is now millions of dollars richer.

Mensny Oreste, of Kissimmee, recently claimed her $5 million prize after playing Florida Lottery’s Gold Rush Limited.

The scratch-off game offers various prize amounts between $20 and $5 million.

As of Friday, Florida Lottery’s website showed that nine of the 32 top prizes of $5 million were still in play.

The game debuted in September 2021.

Oreste bought her lucky ticket from a Circle K convenience store located at 2500 South French Avenue in Sanford.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off.

Lottery officials said Oreste, 41, chose to collect her winnings in a lump sum and took home $3,960,000.

If you decide to take a crack at Gold Rush Limited, your odds of winning a prize are 1 in 2.65, according to Florida Lottery.

Gold Rush Limited

