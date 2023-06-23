TS Bret, Cindy continue westward moves, both storms set to weaken over weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking two tropical storms in the Atlantic on Friday.

Tropical Storm Bret is moving into the Caribbean as it blows past the Windward Islands.

Bret is forecast to weaken Saturday and Sunday before it falls apart over the Yucatán Peninsula.

TS Bret's track

Tropical Storm Cindy formed Thursday night as it continues to move through the Atlantic.

Cindy will gain some strength before it also starts to weaken Sunday and into next week.

TS Cindy's track

It’s unclear where Cindy will go next week.

