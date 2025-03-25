2022 murder suspect connected to another Seminole County murder case

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Thallas Jerome Inman Jr. is charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Isaiah Diaz.

Inman was already in jail on a first-degree murder charge related to another Seminole County case. He’s one of the 12 indicted in the attempted shooting of rapper Jackboy in 2023. Authorities say a group shot into a party van, injuring five women and killing one.

Inman stood before a judge Tuesday, appearing unphased as charges in Diaz’s death were read to him.

Police say on November 19, 2022, Diaz and his friends were sitting in a car in the Hatteras Sound Apartments when “suspects with masks and big guns” began firing, a report reads. Police say three men were shot, including Diaz, who died on the scene

“In a blink of an eye, my life has been changed by someone’s actions,” said Diaz’s father, Fernando Diaz, who spoke to Eyewitness News days after the shooting.

Surveillance video released by police shows masked men days prior to the shooting scoping out the apartment.

“It is clear that this was a cold and calculated assault on these young men’s lives,” said Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith in November 2022.

Sanford police haven’t said what led to the break in the case--connecting Inman to this scene.

Less than two months after Diaz was gunned down, authorities say several suspects started shooting at a van on County Road 46A and Rinehart Road in a botched attempt to kill rapper Jackboy, who had played at a Sanford venue, The Barn, hours earlier.

But Jackboy wasn’t in the vehicle. Instead, six women were in the van. All six were injured, including 31-year-old Princess Tolver, who died.

Sherriff Dennis Lemma said at the time of the arrests, the beef between rappers Jackboy and Kodak Black provoked the drive-by shooting.

Inman is one of the 12 indicted on murder and attempted murder charges in that case.

Many of the accused are tied to OTF, or the “On Top Forever” gang, a national subset of the Crips.

Sanford Police say they are looking for at least two other suspects in the shooting death of Isaiah Diaz.

If you have any information, you should contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org. Calls made to Crimeline remain anonymous, and tips that lead to solving homicides are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.









